HIGHLAND, IN - Clyde Marvin Wright (92) was born November 7, 1927, in Oblong, Illinois and passed away peacefully in Highland, IN, on August 22, 2020.

He wed Catherine Juanita Barker in 1947 (54 years). He is survived by his daughters: Nancy K. Lackey, and Susan A. Gootee; his grandchildren: Brian (Marlisa) Wright, Marcus A. Lackey, and Angela Wright (Mark) Gabbert; his great-grandsons: Joshua Wright, Aiden and Ian Gabbert; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Wright; sisters-in-law: Rosemary (late: Gene) Barker, and Carole Wright (late: Bob) Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents Ogle A. and Dessie E. (Brownfield) Wright, brothers Ivan M. Wright and Kenneth R. (Bob) Wright, his beloved son Dale S. Wright, and sons-in-law Gary A. Lackey and Robert (Bob) Gootee.

He began his career at the local A & P and Standard Oil (1945). After owning C & J Service Station and numerous used car lots, he 'officially' retired in 1995 as operating owner/partner of Southlake Nissan/Dodge in Merrillville, IN.

In his memory, any donations may be directed to the Highland First Church of the Nazarene (9330 Kennedy Avenue, Highland) or The American Cancer Society.