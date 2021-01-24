Coburn "Tony" Faucher passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Never trust a nursing home. I deserved better. God will set things straight. I was looking forward to my 87th birthday on October 28, 2020. That was taken away. I was born in Momence, IL on October 28, 1933. My parents were John A. Faucher and Iva Johnston. My mother died when I was a baby. My father died when I was in my teens. I had two brothers John and Marshal that went before me. I have one sister, Charma Hanley who survives. I married Ingeborg "Inga" Steckel in Germany, September 1954. I met Inga when she was an exchange student in the United States. After she finished school in America she returned to Germany. I joined the Army and I was a radio operator stationed in Germany. I looked up Inga and we got married. We were together until her death August 29, 2016. I worked for Dupont in East Chicago, IN and later for Dupont in Memphis, TN. My son, Paul Faucher and daughter, Janalee Faucher survive me.