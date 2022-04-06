Nov. 21, 1930 - April 3, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Col. John E. McCarty "Jack", U.S. Army retired, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

John Edward McCarty was born during a snowstorm on November 21, 1930 to R.C. and Catherine McCarty. John lived over 50 years in Glen Park until he and his wife built a home in Crown Point in 1989. He was a broadcast engineer for radio station WWCA. He was drafted out of Valparaiso Tech for the Korean War where he served with the Third Division infantry as a radar artillery officer. Before duty in Korea, John completed training for Officer Candidate School, (OCS) at Ft. Sill, OK and air missle defense school at Ft. Bliss, TX. After returning from Korea in 1955 he remained active in the USAR and in 1972 returned to active duty status, serving at Ft. Lee, VA, Ft. Sill, OK, Ft. Bliss, TX, Ft. McCoy, WI, Patrick Airforce Base, FL, Ft. Benjamin Harrison, IN, and a tour at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

During these tours he graduated from the Intel School at Ft. McCoy, WI and the Command and General Staff School at Levenworth, KS. John retired in 1984 as a Colonel (06).

His love of amateur radio knew no bounds. John received his first amateur ticket W9IFN at the age of 15; a license he still holds and used. He is a 75 year member of the ARRL. John has been building and using radio equipment to this day.

John influenced and encouraged many to become "hams", even his wife.

He has communicated with hundreds of other "hams" all over the United States and most countries of the world.

Jack will be remembered as a friendly and compassionate man who loved family, friends, radio, traveling, and most of all his best friend and wife, Elsie Jean.

He and Elsie traveled extensively after she retired from banking. They went to Alaska 3 times, the Baltic 3 times, and to London 5 times, and also enjoyed 20 wonderful summers in Door Co., WI. Jack never knew a stranger and would start a conversation wherever he was.

He now joins his Lord and Savior and his radio family and closest friends.

Irv Elder W8JUR; Jack Theodore K9PVQ; Lee Dunn WB9QPA; Vic Voss W9RGQ; Joe Boyer W5CCP; Lou Coe W9CNY; Bill Braswell WB9WZN; Bob Denniston KA9WNR, Larry Thompson.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Elsie Jean McCarty (nee Snyder) of almost 60 years; his beloved niece and nephew: Michelle and Michael Nauta of Hillsdale, MI; and his beloved great nephew and great niece: Michael and Jaime Nauta Jr., and the joy of his later years, their daughters: Claire Marie and Ellie Flora Nauta of Mason, MI; his beloved great niece and great nephew: Miranda Nauta Ritter and Brian Ritter of Novi, MI.

He leaves his "best buds" Rich Gilles KA9SVS, Jack Morrison K4VVS, Glenn Pittenger K9RGS; Jim Harney KF9EX, and Eugene Kelly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, R.C. and Catherine McCarty; his mother-in-law, Flora B. Snyder; his sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Ford Batcheller; and also 4 much loved miniture schnauzers, all named Muffnelda.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of funeral service at 10:30 AM with Rev. Paul Anderson officiating. Masks are required at John's services.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in John's name to American Radio Relay League (ARRL).

Visit John's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.