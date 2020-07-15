DOTHAN, AL — Col. Richard E. MacCormack, 89, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on July 11, 2020. He and his wife of 66 years, Helen Ann, moved to Dothan from Indiana due to illness to live next to their son, Douglas, and his wife, Kim.

After taking a job in Cincinnati, Ohio, he met his wife at a church Bible Study held at the YMCA. Later, he graduated from the University of Chicago with a master's degree in Business Administration. He entered the USAF through the ROTC and served his country in a 30-year military career retiring as a full colonel in the Regular Air Force. Besides various assignments in the USA, he served in Germany and the Philippines. After retirement, he and his family attended First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN, with Pastor Jack Hyles, holding positions such as Deacon Chairman for over 10 years, taught a boy's Sunday school class, sang in the choir, and had a bus route for 20 years. He loved music and played the trumpet.