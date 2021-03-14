DYER, IN - Colette A. Rosinski, age 70 of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Edward; daughters: Nicole Rosinski and Leslie Morris; sons: Jeff (Natalie) Rosinski and Brian Rosinski; grandchildren: Jeremy, Kaitlyn, Ethan, Chole, Ashley, Sarah and Anna; sisters: Donna Skertich and Linda (Richard) Strange. Colette was preceded in death by her parents: Eugene Czerwinski and Sylvia Ketterman.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 directly at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Declan McNicholas. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 2:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass.

Colette was an avid reader and all-around talented crafter. She loved baking and video gaming. Colette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed! www.kishfuneralhome.net