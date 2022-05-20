WHITING, IN - Colette F. Santay, 89 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Arden Courts of South Holland. She was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Ann (Semancik) Santay and was preceded in death by her favorite brother and sister-in-law, Eugene "Gene" and Kitty Santay. She is survived by her niece, Ann Marie (late Edward) Novak, great niece, Christy (Evan) Hobbs; great, great niece, Lilly Hobbs and many cousins.

Funeral services will be on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at the St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.P.P.S officiating. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation is at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00am to the time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks are encouraged). Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com .

Colette Santay was born on January 3, 1933 in Whiting, Indiana and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Catholic Central (Bishop Noll Institute) Class of 1950 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts Degree and Masters Degree in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington. She was a retiree of the School City of Whiting, teaching 4th, 5th and 6th grade mathematics at Nathan Hale Elementary School for many years and was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. Colette was a devoted IU football and basketball fan, attending many games through the years and was a member of the IU Varsity Club. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Br. 81 and was an avid reader and world traveler. Devoted to her family, Colette will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400