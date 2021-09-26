MUNSTER, IN - Colleen Coughlin Powley, age 87, of Munster, IN passed away Monday, September 20, 2021.

She is survived by her son, James C. Powley (Cheryl) of Portage Lakes, OH; her daughter, Mary Morgison (Eric) of Western Springs, IL; and six loving grandchildren: Robert Powley of North Hollywood, CA, Maria Healey (Shane) of Edwardsville, IL, Patrick and Will Morgison of Western Springs, IL, Jill Haskins (Shane) of Fort Wayne, IN, and Tom Powley (Courtney) of LaPorte, IN; five great grandchildren: Caleb, Hannah and Luke Haskins of Fort Wayne, IN and twins Cooper and Clara Powley of LaPorte, IN.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard; son, John Powley; and great grandson, Joshua Haskins.

Colleen was a devoted sister to Joan Knutson (Robert), Jean Morfas (John) and Mary Lou Wojtowich (Robert), all of Munster, IN.