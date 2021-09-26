MUNSTER, IN - Colleen Coughlin Powley, age 87, of Munster, IN passed away Monday, September 20, 2021.
She is survived by her son, James C. Powley (Cheryl) of Portage Lakes, OH; her daughter, Mary Morgison (Eric) of Western Springs, IL; and six loving grandchildren: Robert Powley of North Hollywood, CA, Maria Healey (Shane) of Edwardsville, IL, Patrick and Will Morgison of Western Springs, IL, Jill Haskins (Shane) of Fort Wayne, IN, and Tom Powley (Courtney) of LaPorte, IN; five great grandchildren: Caleb, Hannah and Luke Haskins of Fort Wayne, IN and twins Cooper and Clara Powley of LaPorte, IN.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard; son, John Powley; and great grandson, Joshua Haskins.
Colleen was a devoted sister to Joan Knutson (Robert), Jean Morfas (John) and Mary Lou Wojtowich (Robert), all of Munster, IN.
Colleen was a loving grandmother whose grandchildren all adored her and visited often. Colleen was a 1952 graduate of Hammond High school. She retired from St. Margaret's Hospital after 25 years, having worked in the admission office as a supervisor. Colleen was an avid bridge player and belonged to many bridge clubs in the area. She loved crafts of all sorts, had a passion for gardening and travel with her husband, sisters and their spouses. In addition, she volunteered at Care to Share (Hospice) and belonged to the
Munster Garden Club. Most of all, Colleen took pride in creating a beautiful home, in her style, that was welcoming and comfortable to friends and family.
No visitation is planned but a celebration of her life will be held in her honor.
Donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.