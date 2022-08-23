GALIEN, MI - Colleen "Toni" Hamrick, 88 of Galien, MI, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born July 8, 1934 in Beverly, WV to Albert and Ruth (Poling) Gear. Toni graduated from Tygarts Valley High School in Mill Creek, WV. She was a member of Calvary Church in Valparaiso and enjoyed solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Toni also liked gardening and tending to her flowers. Above all though, she was most proud of being a mother and grandmother. Toni was a kind and compassionate woman, who will be remembered for her sweet demeanor and loving nature. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered every day.