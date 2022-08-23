July 8, 1934 - Aug. 20, 2022
GALIEN, MI - Colleen "Toni" Hamrick, 88 of Galien, MI, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born July 8, 1934 in Beverly, WV to Albert and Ruth (Poling) Gear. Toni graduated from Tygarts Valley High School in Mill Creek, WV. She was a member of Calvary Church in Valparaiso and enjoyed solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Toni also liked gardening and tending to her flowers. Above all though, she was most proud of being a mother and grandmother. Toni was a kind and compassionate woman, who will be remembered for her sweet demeanor and loving nature. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered every day.
On August 3, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, Colleen married Leonard G. Hamrick, who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by their children: Randy (Deb McLeod) Hamrick of Valparaiso, IN, Tammi (Robert) Abbott of Galien, MI, Christopher (Julie) Hamrick of Valparaiso, IN; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Chandler; and brother, Donald Gear.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Church, 1325 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, in the Chapel of Hope, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Church of Valparaiso. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.