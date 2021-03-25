 Skip to main content
Collette A. Montez

Aug. 4, 1942 - Mar. 22, 2021

SOUTH HAVEN, IN - Collette A. Montez, age 78, of South Haven, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born in East Chicago, IN on August 4, 1942 to the late Edward and Eltessa (nee Jansen) Tomson.

Collette is survived by her sons: Bob (Christy Lynn Pritchard) Montez, Mark Montez, Brett Montez; grandchildren: Zac (Kristie), Sydney (Blake), Breanna (Wade), Scott, Diamanda; sister, Lori (John) Maliziola; niece, Heather (Jeff) Kimbrough; nephew, Johnny Maliziola; and beta fish, Yang.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert "Ray" Montez; brother, Jim Tomson; parents; and canine companion, Marley.

Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

