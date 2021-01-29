Collette Marie Festa

CROWN POINT, IN — Collette Marie Festa, 72, of Crown Point, passed away on January 26, 2021.

Born and raised in Gary, IN, she was a proud graduate of Emerson High School, class of 1966.

She loved gardening and took the Purdue University Extension master gardener program where she attained advanced master gardener. She was also a member of the Miller Beach Garden Club.

She started her career working as a legal secretary for various law firms in Lake County and later attended the Indiana College of Commerce, where she was awarded her associate degree in court reporting, and went on to spend over35 years as a freelance court reporter. She ended her successful career with the Lake Superior Court, County Division Four.

Collette is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, William Michael Festa; her two sons, John (Elizabeth) Festa and Charles (Lauren) Festa; grandchildren: Nicholas Miller, Isabelle Marie, Florentino William and Sonora Collette; and a twin brother, Charles (Kathleen) Cornett. She is also survived by a host of in-laws, as well as nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her loving parents, Virgil and Marie Cornett, and in-laws, Joseph and Lenora Festa.