Collette Marie (Tymorek) Galvan

Colette Marie (Tymorek) Galvan was born in Chicago, IL, on December 6, 1954. She unexpectedly passed on May 13, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester Tymorek and Elizabeth (Jeanor) Tymorek, of Lansing, IL; sister, Catherine Tymorek of Biloxi, MS; niece, Caitlin Winters; and nephew, Richard Long.

Collette is survived by her daughters, Michaelene (Jason) Howes and Stacey (Christopher) Somervell, their father, Timothy Igielski; grandchildren, Alexandria Dakota Weldon, Cheyenne Somervell and Christopher (Bubby) Somervell; her beloved dog, Halas Peyton; siblings: Tom (Christine) Tymorek, Michelle Tymorek-Winters, Andrea Tymorek, Mary (Greg) Bare and Joseph (Kim) Tymorek; uncle and aunt, Richard and Irene Jeanor; numerous nieces and nephews, her "other daughter" Angie (Bartolini) Burrows; and the OLG, Pamela (Igielski) O'Sullivan, Kathy Fezler and Robin (Fezler) Grutzius. Her love lives on in the memories of the Jeanor, Tymorek, Igielski, Fezler and Galvan families.