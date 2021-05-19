Collette Marie (Tymorek) Galvan
Colette Marie (Tymorek) Galvan was born in Chicago, IL, on December 6, 1954. She unexpectedly passed on May 13, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester Tymorek and Elizabeth (Jeanor) Tymorek, of Lansing, IL; sister, Catherine Tymorek of Biloxi, MS; niece, Caitlin Winters; and nephew, Richard Long.
Collette is survived by her daughters, Michaelene (Jason) Howes and Stacey (Christopher) Somervell, their father, Timothy Igielski; grandchildren, Alexandria Dakota Weldon, Cheyenne Somervell and Christopher (Bubby) Somervell; her beloved dog, Halas Peyton; siblings: Tom (Christine) Tymorek, Michelle Tymorek-Winters, Andrea Tymorek, Mary (Greg) Bare and Joseph (Kim) Tymorek; uncle and aunt, Richard and Irene Jeanor; numerous nieces and nephews, her "other daughter" Angie (Bartolini) Burrows; and the OLG, Pamela (Igielski) O'Sullivan, Kathy Fezler and Robin (Fezler) Grutzius. Her love lives on in the memories of the Jeanor, Tymorek, Igielski, Fezler and Galvan families.
Collette was a licensed beautician and previous owner of Tiffany's Coiffures in Lansing, IL. She continued her education at South Suburban College, earning her degree and became a licensed radiology technician. She recently retired from Franciscan Alliance Hospitals. She truly loved her careers and valued the many friendships she made along the way.
Collette was die-hard Chicago Bears fan, who loved to travel, listen to live music, but most of all loved her family and friends. Collette was the most generous person who would give her last dollar to anyone in need. Everyone she met was a friend and those who knew her, loved her.
Her oldest and favorite daughter, "Stacey Baby" and the "One with the Mouth," Michaelene, would like to invite all who loved Collette to join them in honoring her life on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road., Lansing, IL. www.schroederlauer.com