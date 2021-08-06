Collette R. Bargy-Masny

CROWN POINT, IN — Collette R. Bargy-Masny, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, August 2, 2021. Loving wife of Richard Masny. Devoted mother of Aggie Campbell, Nicholas (Sherry) Campbell, Colletta (Rusty) Larson, Michael (Ann) Campbell, the late Donnie Campbell, and the late Debbie (Tom) Doe. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Dearest sister of the late Chrys and Molly Bargy.

Memorial visitation Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707, appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.