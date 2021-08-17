WASHINGTON, DC - Collin Michael O'Brien, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, age 31 passed away on August 8, 2021, after a long illness. Collin was a ray of light and love to those who knew him. He is survived by his parents - Jim and Sandi O'Brien; siblings - Conor (wife, Anna), Corinne, and Christian, and many loving friends, cousins, aunts and uncles. A private funeral ceremony will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, with Brother Shaun Gray, CSC, officiating. Burns Funeral Home – Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com