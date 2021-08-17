 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collin Michael O'Brien

Collin Michael O'Brien

Collin Michael O'Brien

WASHINGTON, DC - Collin Michael O'Brien, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, age 31 passed away on August 8, 2021, after a long illness. Collin was a ray of light and love to those who knew him. He is survived by his parents - Jim and Sandi O'Brien; siblings - Conor (wife, Anna), Corinne, and Christian, and many loving friends, cousins, aunts and uncles. A private funeral ceremony will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, with Brother Shaun Gray, CSC, officiating. Burns Funeral Home – Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts