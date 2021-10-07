Commisioner Damon E. Rockett

In December 2003, the City of Harvey passed an Ordinance to rename a street in his honor at 147th & Robey in Harvey, Illinois.

Damon retired in 2014 from South Suburban College. He began to play golf on all days that the weather permitted. He also spent time attempting to learn other languages and relaxing with friends and families.

Damon's zest for politics and golf, quiet demeanor, professionalism, contagious laugh, and unassuming humor, were known to many. He said he was always grateful to be blessed with love, humor, kindness and strength of character. He could always bring reason to chaos while keeping a "cool" perspective.

His health began to deteriorate in 2012 and on Saturday, October 2, 2021 Damon Emerson Rockett quietly and peacefully went home to be with the Lord. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Darlene, his son, Sean Damon Rocket (Charlotte) his step-daughter, Deborah Harris, his grand-daughters, Shanel Harris and Roslyn Harris, great grand-sons, Xavier Seals and Tristan Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and numerous friends.

Damon was an outstanding servant and leader. He will be missed, but not forgotten.

A Celebration of Life for Damon Rockett will be held Friday, Otober 8, 2021 at "Life Church", 925 MacArthur Drive., Chicago Heights, IL 60411, Pre-past at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial immediately following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.