Connie A. Gonzales

Connie A. Gonzales

MUNSTER, IN - Connie A. Gonzales, age 80 of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She leaves behind her loving sister, Grace (nee Barker) Bickert and Tom Bickert; mother to son-in-law, William (late Corie) Szesny and step-son, Joel (Peg) Gonzales; grandmother to William, Karl, Vince, Christopher, Maggie, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Erin; and great-grandmother to 12. Connie was preceded on death by her husband, Sesinando A. Gonzales; daughters, Krista Esposito and Corie Szesny; and parents, Robert and Olive (nee Staley) Barker.

As per Connie's request all service were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Connie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Connie was a R.N. for over 40 years and 30 plus at Community Hospital in Munster. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Connie was an avid golfer and gambler. www.kishfuneralhome.net

