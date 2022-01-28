SCHEREVILLE, IN - Connie Belzeski, age 77, of Schererville, IN passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Danny Belzeski; sons: Mike (Annette) Gronek, and Greg Gronek, stepdaughter, Kim Suroviak, grandchildren: Katelyn, Brandon, Lauren, Claire, and Ethan, and great -grandchildren: Kayden, Yasmeen, A.J., and Isaiah. Preceding her in death are her parents: Ann and John Sabo, her sister Jeannette Minchuck, and her son-in-law Darren Suroviak.

Connie grew up in East Chicago, Indiana and gained a degree from Purdue Calumet. She worked for 32 years at Community Hospital as a surgical technician where she enjoyed helping others and working alongside the hospital staff. Connie was a parishioner at Saint Michael Parish and held a deep faith in God. She enjoyed golfing, spending time with her grandchildren, keeping an impeccable home and yard, making delicious family meals, especially on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and playing the slots. At 77, she kept up with the latest fashions which reflected her youthful and energetic spirit. She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her.