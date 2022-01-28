Connie Belzeski
Feb. 8, 1944 - Jan. 26, 2022
SCHEREVILLE, IN - Connie Belzeski, age 77, of Schererville, IN passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Danny Belzeski; sons: Mike (Annette) Gronek, and Greg Gronek, stepdaughter, Kim Suroviak, grandchildren: Katelyn, Brandon, Lauren, Claire, and Ethan, and great -grandchildren: Kayden, Yasmeen, A.J., and Isaiah. Preceding her in death are her parents: Ann and John Sabo, her sister Jeannette Minchuck, and her son-in-law Darren Suroviak.
Connie grew up in East Chicago, Indiana and gained a degree from Purdue Calumet. She worked for 32 years at Community Hospital as a surgical technician where she enjoyed helping others and working alongside the hospital staff. Connie was a parishioner at Saint Michael Parish and held a deep faith in God. She enjoyed golfing, spending time with her grandchildren, keeping an impeccable home and yard, making delicious family meals, especially on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and playing the slots. At 77, she kept up with the latest fashions which reflected her youthful and energetic spirit. She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, Indiana, 46322, on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 W Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375, on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.