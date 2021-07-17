Connie Berber

On the Anniversary of the Day You Went Away

Today's the 5th Anniversary of the day that we lost you, and for a time it felt as though our life had ended too. But loss has taught us many things and now we face each day, with hope and happy memories to help us on our way.

And though we are full of sadness that you're no longer here your influence still guides us and we still feel you near.

What we shared will never die It lives within our hearts bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Your Loving Family