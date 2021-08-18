Connie Biegel
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Connie Biegel age 64, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Connie is survived by her parents Barbara and Donald Evans; sisters: Lynn (Brad) Rapciak and Kelly (Paul) Tenuta; brothers-in-law: John (Kris) Biegel and Paul (Linda) Biegel; sisters-in-law: Mary Jo (late Robert) Biscan and Kathy (Robert) Berkowicz; nieces and nephews: Evan Tenuta, Will Tenuta, Grant Tenuta, Jeanine (Jeff) Samels, Matt (Liz) Biscan, Katie(Mark) Ennis, and Jacob Biscan; aunt Linda (Bill) Boda; precious pet Bailley; and many grand nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Mark Biegel who passed away on May 13, 2020.
Connie grew up Griffith, IN where she attended Eldon Ready Grade School and graduated from Griffith High in 1975. She graduated from Indiana University and earned her CPA. An avid table tennis player, Connie represented Indiana University at the National Collegiate Tournament, where she placed 7th out of 5,500 players. Connie spent almost 39 years of her career at Community Hospital in Munster, IN, where she was the Director of Cost & Reimbursement.
Anyone who knew Connie was touched by her happy demeanor and her selflessness. She had a constant smile and a silly sense of humor. She was an animal lover, and was especially fond of horses, birds and her pet dogs. She supported environmental issues and loved to shop at craft fairs.
Connie was a devoted wife to her loving husband, Mark, for 33 years. Mark was an accomplished trumpet player and Connie was his biggest fan. Connie could be found on most weekends helping Mark set up for his next gig and enjoying the music along with the rest of the crowd. When Mark was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, she dedicated herself to his care and wanting to make his last days happy and comfortable. There was no greater bond than the two of them shared, and Mark's untimely death in May of 2020 was devastating to both Connie and her family. Connie longed for the day when her and Mark would be reunited. Although it came sooner than expected, God has called Connie home and she will be dearly missed.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue Schererville, IN, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Michael Church, 1 Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN, with Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating. Connie will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services and will be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org/ways-to-donate or Brain Up www.brainupfl.org;