Connie Biegel

Connie was a devoted wife to her loving husband, Mark, for 33 years. Mark was an accomplished trumpet player and Connie was his biggest fan. Connie could be found on most weekends helping Mark set up for his next gig and enjoying the music along with the rest of the crowd. When Mark was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, she dedicated herself to his care and wanting to make his last days happy and comfortable. There was no greater bond than the two of them shared, and Mark's untimely death in May of 2020 was devastating to both Connie and her family. Connie longed for the day when her and Mark would be reunited. Although it came sooner than expected, God has called Connie home and she will be dearly missed.