Connie Marthakis
MUNSTER, IN - Connie Marthakis age 89, of Munster, IN passed away Monday August 13, 2018. She is survived by her husband Spyridon; sons, John (Evelyn) Marthakis, Gregory Marthakis and Ted Marthakis; daughter, Cindy (Gus) Kunelis; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anne Karabatsos; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 77th & Lincolnwood, Schereville, with Rev. Constantine Aliferakis officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Connie's family on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.). Trisagion Prayer Service Thursday at 4:00 p.m.