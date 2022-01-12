Jan. 10, 1951 - Jan. 9, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Connie Sue Fiscus (nee Hegenbart), 70, of Crown Point, IN went to be with the Lord peacefully Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on January 10, 1951 in Champaign, IL to Inez and William Hegenbart whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by a husband, Art Truesdale; her children: Kimmie (Stephen) Wauro and Troy (Holly) Fiscus; her grandchildren: Karly (Jacob) Gholston, Kyle Wauro, Konnor Wauro, and Paul Schulz; her siblings: Judy Morano, Elly (Jim) Spurlock, and Gary (Carla) Hegenbart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To all who knew Connie, she was an Angel on Earth. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife, and friend. Connie was an outstanding florist to the community for 40 years.

Family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date for family and friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Connie's memory to the VNA Hospice Center at 2404 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, Indiana.