 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connie Sue Fiscus (nee Hegenbart)
0 Comments

Connie Sue Fiscus (nee Hegenbart)

  • 0

Jan. 10, 1951 - Jan. 9, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Connie Sue Fiscus (nee Hegenbart), 70, of Crown Point, IN went to be with the Lord peacefully Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on January 10, 1951 in Champaign, IL to Inez and William Hegenbart whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by a husband, Art Truesdale; her children: Kimmie (Stephen) Wauro and Troy (Holly) Fiscus; her grandchildren: Karly (Jacob) Gholston, Kyle Wauro, Konnor Wauro, and Paul Schulz; her siblings: Judy Morano, Elly (Jim) Spurlock, and Gary (Carla) Hegenbart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To all who knew Connie, she was an Angel on Earth. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife, and friend. Connie was an outstanding florist to the community for 40 years.

Family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date for family and friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Connie's memory to the VNA Hospice Center at 2404 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, Indiana.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts