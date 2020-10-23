EAST CHICAGO, IN — Connie Urbina, 90, of East Chicago, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Lottie (Fred) Dozier, Alice Gomez, Rosemary Garcia, Manuel Garcia, Diann (Eugene) Urbina, Patricia (Efrain) Chavez, Jesse (Maria) Garcia and Dolores Garcia; and dear friend, Ruben Ruiz; numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and beloved siblings: Joe (Clementine) Blanco, Robert (Jean) Blanco, Armando (Carmen) Blanco, Mary (Emeterio) Jimenez, Rose (Felix) Vasquez, Frances (Alberto) Minjarez and Lupe Blanco; and numerous additional loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; parents, Eleuterio and Hilaria; children, Albert, Gloria, Margaret and Ernie; siblings, David, Linda and Richardo; grandsons, Matthew and Miguel; uncle, Rosendo; and nephew, Anthony.