EAST CHICAGO, IN — Connie Urbina, 90, of East Chicago, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Lottie (Fred) Dozier, Alice Gomez, Rosemary Garcia, Manuel Garcia, Diann (Eugene) Urbina, Patricia (Efrain) Chavez, Jesse (Maria) Garcia and Dolores Garcia; and dear friend, Ruben Ruiz; numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and beloved siblings: Joe (Clementine) Blanco, Robert (Jean) Blanco, Armando (Carmen) Blanco, Mary (Emeterio) Jimenez, Rose (Felix) Vasquez, Frances (Alberto) Minjarez and Lupe Blanco; and numerous additional loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; parents, Eleuterio and Hilaria; children, Albert, Gloria, Margaret and Ernie; siblings, David, Linda and Richardo; grandsons, Matthew and Miguel; uncle, Rosendo; and nephew, Anthony.

A PRIVATE FAMILY VISITATION will be Saturday, October, 24, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.

