Connor Andrew Woods

Connor Andrew Woods

Dec. 16, 2003 - Nov. 2, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Connor Andrew Woods, 18, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born December 16, 2003, in Valparaiso to Phillip and Tina (Herubin) Woods. Connor attended Valparaiso Schools, including Northview Elementary School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, and Valparaiso High School. In his younger years, Connor was active in a variety of sports, including baseball, track, and football. He had a passion for music and enjoyed art and drawing.

Connor is survived by his father and stepmother, Phillip and Julia Woods of Valparaiso; grandmother, Joann Herubin of Whiting; aunt, Kathryn Woods of New Berlin, WI; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Woods; grandmother, Phyllis Cochran; grandfather, Stan Herubin, Sr.; and uncle, Stan Herubin, Jr.

A private family service was held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, and Connor was laid to rest at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso.

Friends of Connor are hosting a private memorial and potluck meal to honor his life from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on November 30 at Valparaiso Nazarene Church. Grief resources will be available.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Connor's name to National Institute on Mental Illness and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

