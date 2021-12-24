May 10, 1993 - June 9, 2018
IN LOVING MEMORY
OF CONRAD EAGAN
My baby boy Conrad, I don't know why I am doing this, but I just felt the need.
Max and I were talking in the car on our way to hockey and we wanted to tell you Merry Christmas and that we miss you.
I wish you did not leave this earth so soon, there are so many things for you to see and do.
I thank you from the bottom of my heart for Alaya and Max.
If, I could have only talked to you before you left, to tell you how much I love you.
Please, know that you will never be forgotten and we love you. Mom and Dad
