Conrad J. Sulski

CALUMET CITY, IL - Conrad J. Sulski, 92, late of Calumet City passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Esther H. Sulski (née Dybowski). Loving father of Michael (Arlene) Sulski, Janet (Wayne) Kozak and James (Sharon) Sulski. Proud grandpa of Brian (Meryl) Kozak, Zachary Sulski, Kevin (Rachel) Kozak, and Carly Sulski. Cherished great-grandfather of Isabella Kozak. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear brother-in-law of Peter Dybowski. Conrad was a retired bricklayer with Local 21.

He was actively involved in the Thornton Township Seniors, Calumet City, including the weekly luncheons and parties. He was a proud member of the Thornton Township Committee on Aging. Conrad was known for his fun loving ways and always had a corny joke to tell.

Visitation Sunday, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Dolton. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Calumet City. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Conrad's name preferred. https://www.mercyhome.org. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com

