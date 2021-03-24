VALPARAISO, IN — Conrad James Paarlberg, 86, of Valparaiso, IN, passed onto his eternal home on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born in Lansing, IL, on February 4, 1935, to James and Edith (Koedyker) Paarlberg. Conrad graduated from Thornton High School in 1952. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and was a lifelong farmer with his brother, Wayne, for Paarlberg Brothers Farm of LaCrosse, IN.

On June 19, 1956, Conrad married the love of his life, Donna Joy VanderWall, who preceded him in death in 2020. He is survived by their children, Marianne (Scott) Rice, Susan (Mark) Stull and James (Amy) Paarlberg; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren, with one on the way; and siblings: Marilyn (Harris) DeYoung, Wayne (Judy) Paarlberg, Ruth Ann (Wayne) VanderSteeg and Betty (Don) Koster.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Michael Scott Rice. Fueled by his love of power and speed, Conrad enjoyed working on engines when he could. He found great joy in fellowship, camping and spending time with his grandchildren and friends. Perseverance, commitment and generosity defined who Conrad was. His legacy will live on in the family and friends he leaves behind. Thank you to all family and friends who have loved, supported and prayed for Conrad in this season of life. You are all loved and appreciated. A special thank you to the staff at Pines Village and Dunes Hospice for your tender, loving care. Thank you to Sharon Malama. You are a blessing to our family.