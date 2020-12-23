Conrad L. Jarrell

VALPARAISO, IN — Conrad L. Jarrell, 79, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Ova and Inez Jarrell, and two brothers, Shannon Hayes Jarrell and Gary Lee Jarrell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jennifer "Jenny"; his beloved daughter, Lisa; grandsons, Jordan and Jacob Earp; stepson, Jon (Gaylord) Young; stepgrandson, Phineas; stepgranddaughter, Astrid; sister, Sue Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

Conrad was a graduate of DuPont High School. He went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Eldorado during the Vietnam War. Returning home, he joined Steel Workers Union Local 1011, working for Youngstown Steel, LTV Steel and ArcelorMittal Steel, retiring in 2006. Conrad was also a proud member of Charles Pratt American Legion Post 94.