VALPARAISO, IN — Conrad L. Jarrell, 79, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Ova and Inez Jarrell, and two brothers, Shannon Hayes Jarrell and Gary Lee Jarrell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jennifer "Jenny"; his beloved daughter, Lisa; grandsons, Jordan and Jacob Earp; stepson, Jon (Gaylord) Young; stepgrandson, Phineas; stepgranddaughter, Astrid; sister, Sue Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

Conrad was a graduate of DuPont High School. He went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Eldorado during the Vietnam War. Returning home, he joined Steel Workers Union Local 1011, working for Youngstown Steel, LTV Steel and ArcelorMittal Steel, retiring in 2006. Conrad was also a proud member of Charles Pratt American Legion Post 94.

Conrad enjoyed gardening and landscaping his yard. He loved antique tractors and was very proud of his 1947 Ford 8N he restored. He and Jenny made several trips overseas to Malaysia to visit Jenny's families. He was interested in learning other cultures and trying different cuisines. He loved spicy stir-fried flat rice noodles (char kway teow, Anthony Bourdain's favorite) and roast duck. He and Jenny were blessed to have kind and helpful friends and neighbors who made his retirement fulfilling. Jenny was grateful for the compassionate care given to Conrad by Dr. Das and Dr. Mazurek.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, with service beginning at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DAV Chapter 102, P.O. Box 2181, Valparaiso, IN 46384, would be greatly appreciated.

