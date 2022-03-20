CROWN POINT, IN - Conrad L. Kats Jr., age 75 of Crown Point, IN went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Cynthia Kats, nee Graham. Loving father of Conrad L. (Christy) Kats III, Ryan (Heather) Kats, Kit (Paul) Craven, and Andrew Kats. Devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Dear brother of Ruth (late Jim) Shaffer, Mary (Bob) Huniford, and Dave (Jane) Kats. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews and dear son-in-law of Patricia Graham. Preceded in death by his parents: Conrad L. and Margaret Kats Sr.