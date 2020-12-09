Conrad Steven Villanueva

HOBART, IN — Conrad Steven Villanueva, 74, of Hobart, formerly of Merrillville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was a member of Our Lady Consolation Parish in Merrillville and an active member of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) of Valparaiso.

Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, Salvador and Soledad Villanueva, and siblings, Lucy Silva, Paul Villanueva and Rebecca Villanueva.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosa Villanueva; children, Mary Ann (Chris) Brandly, Conrad (Marivelle) Villanueva and Michael Villanueva (Rainie); grandchildren: Miranda and Marissa Brandly, Gavin, Layla, and Ava Villanueva, Jonathan (Angelique), Ariana, and Amiah Villanueva; siblings, Carlos (Barbara) Sanchez, Nicholas Villanueva, Carmen Schimke, Lydia Jane Stamate and Manuel Villanueva (Tracey); special sister-in-law, Rita Villanueva; and cousin, Carmen Jimenez; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.