Conrad Steven Villanueva
HOBART, IN — Conrad Steven Villanueva, 74, of Hobart, formerly of Merrillville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was a member of Our Lady Consolation Parish in Merrillville and an active member of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) of Valparaiso.
Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, Salvador and Soledad Villanueva, and siblings, Lucy Silva, Paul Villanueva and Rebecca Villanueva.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosa Villanueva; children, Mary Ann (Chris) Brandly, Conrad (Marivelle) Villanueva and Michael Villanueva (Rainie); grandchildren: Miranda and Marissa Brandly, Gavin, Layla, and Ava Villanueva, Jonathan (Angelique), Ariana, and Amiah Villanueva; siblings, Carlos (Barbara) Sanchez, Nicholas Villanueva, Carmen Schimke, Lydia Jane Stamate and Manuel Villanueva (Tracey); special sister-in-law, Rita Villanueva; and cousin, Carmen Jimenez; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Conrad proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired from A & P Stores after 20 years and US Steel as a machinist after 40 years. He will always be remembered as a self-taught man of many talents and skills, specifically, upholstery, real estate, investing, gardening, woodworking and cooking. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished time spent with family. Conrad will be missed dearly by all of those who knew him, and his memory will forever be etched in our hearts.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Road, Hobart IN). Chapel prayer service at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 6:30 PM. Friends can meet again at Our Lady of Consolation (8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410) Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10:00 -11:00 AM before Mass. Services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM with Father Peter Muha officiating.
