Consepcion 'Sally' B. Carey
GARY, IN — Consepcion "Sally" B. Carey, 88, of Gary, IN, was welcomed in to everlasting life on Monday, December 14, 2020. Consepcion was born December 8, 1932, to the late Jose Jesus and Luz (Hernandez) Bedoy in East Chicago, IN.
She is survived by her five children: Christopher (Araceli) Campos, Cynthia (Brad) Olson, Clarita (Angelo) Machuca, Curt (Lori) Campos and Carl (Dana) Campos; 16 grandchildren: Roxanne (Jonathan) Nourie, Cesar (Kristen) Campos, Camilo Campos, Carlos Campos, Cristina Campos, Theresa DeRobertis, Danny DeRobertis, Cecily (Tim) Ivey, Jonathon (Demi) Machuca, Zachary Machuca, Max Campos, Paulina Campos and her significant other, Xavier Reillo, Camille Campos and her significant other, Ricky Agosto, Dominica (Ricardo) Guzman, Andrea Campos, Stacey Campos; 18 great-grandchildren; along with her brother, Vincent Bedoy.
Sally is received in to heaven by her first husband, Charles B. Campos; her late husband, Dr. J. Albert Carey; parents, Jesus and Luz Bedoy; and brothers, Alfred Avina and Rudy Avina; and Miranda Ann Campos.
Sally was a graduate of Washington High School, class of 1951. For the next three years she completed a certificate in nursing from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. She was a loyal employee in the nursing profession from 1954 until her retirement in 2007. Sally also was affiliated with many organizations, such as: an active member at St. Stanislaus Church in East Chicago, IN; National Association of Hispanic Nurses; American Medical Association Alliance; Southern Medical Association Auxiliary; Methodist School of Nursing Nurses Reunion Committee; the Hazel A. Witte School of Nursing; and an advisory board member of the Museum at Methodist Hospital.
In her spare time, she liked to cook, take in a Chicago Bears or Chicago Cubs game, travel and find treasures while shopping at various thrift stores.
Her daily routine consisted of completing crossword puzzles, watching a few western programs and praying the rosary nightly.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322.
A prayer service will begin promptly at 4:00 PM with the Rev. Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. A funeral Mass will follow the next morning on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Church - 808 W. 150th St., East Chicago, IN 46312. In helping to keep our community safe, please note that wearing of mask or facial covering is mandatory at both the funeral home and church. The prayer service on Friday, December 18, 2020, will be livestreamed via Facebook - www.facebook.com/kuiperfuneralhome.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the family of Sally Carey.
