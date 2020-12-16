Consepcion 'Sally' B. Carey

GARY, IN — Consepcion "Sally" B. Carey, 88, of Gary, IN, was welcomed in to everlasting life on Monday, December 14, 2020. Consepcion was born December 8, 1932, to the late Jose Jesus and Luz (Hernandez) Bedoy in East Chicago, IN.

She is survived by her five children: Christopher (Araceli) Campos, Cynthia (Brad) Olson, Clarita (Angelo) Machuca, Curt (Lori) Campos and Carl (Dana) Campos; 16 grandchildren: Roxanne (Jonathan) Nourie, Cesar (Kristen) Campos, Camilo Campos, Carlos Campos, Cristina Campos, Theresa DeRobertis, Danny DeRobertis, Cecily (Tim) Ivey, Jonathon (Demi) Machuca, Zachary Machuca, Max Campos, Paulina Campos and her significant other, Xavier Reillo, Camille Campos and her significant other, Ricky Agosto, Dominica (Ricardo) Guzman, Andrea Campos, Stacey Campos; 18 great-grandchildren; along with her brother, Vincent Bedoy.

Sally is received in to heaven by her first husband, Charles B. Campos; her late husband, Dr. J. Albert Carey; parents, Jesus and Luz Bedoy; and brothers, Alfred Avina and Rudy Avina; and Miranda Ann Campos.