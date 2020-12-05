 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Constance A. "Connie" St. Jacques

Constance A. "Connie" St. Jacques

{{featured_button_text}}

Constance A. St. Jacques 'Connie'

VALPARAISO, IN — Constance A. "Connie" St. Jacques, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born September 20, 1948, in Roseland, IL, to Joseph and Mary (Floryanski) Hajda. Connie worked for Centier Bank for many years and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her plants. Connie loved her pets, but most of all loved spending time with her family.

On October 1, 1966, in Chicago, IL, Connie married Dennis St. Jacques, who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her children, Dwayne (Kurt Cusanovich) St. Jacques and Dawn (Robert) Steele; grandchildren, Brandon and Baylee Steele; and her brother, Mitchell Hajda. Connie was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Hajda.

Memorial visitation will be held Friday December 11, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a Funeral Mass on Saturday December 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 West 700 North Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts