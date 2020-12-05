Constance A. St. Jacques 'Connie'

VALPARAISO, IN — Constance A. "Connie" St. Jacques, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born September 20, 1948, in Roseland, IL, to Joseph and Mary (Floryanski) Hajda. Connie worked for Centier Bank for many years and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her plants. Connie loved her pets, but most of all loved spending time with her family.

On October 1, 1966, in Chicago, IL, Connie married Dennis St. Jacques, who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her children, Dwayne (Kurt Cusanovich) St. Jacques and Dawn (Robert) Steele; grandchildren, Brandon and Baylee Steele; and her brother, Mitchell Hajda. Connie was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Hajda.

Memorial visitation will be held Friday December 11, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a Funeral Mass on Saturday December 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 West 700 North Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.