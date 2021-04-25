SCHERERVILLE, IN - Constance A. Fileff (nee Palmer) age 93 of Schererville, passed away peacefully in her sleep after celebrating her favorite holiday, Easter Sunday, on April 12, 2020. She was the daughter of Dr. Paul W. Palmer and Lava M. Palmer. Her grandfather, Samuel Sterling Palmer, D.D., served one term as Moderator of the Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Antone (Tony) Fileff.

She graduated with Honors from Denison University, Granville OH. Upon graduation she came to Gary to teach speech and drama. She spent one year at William A. Wirt, seven years at Froebel High School and finished her teaching career with seventeen years at Bailly Middle School. Connie received rewards from the American Legion, Glen Park Post 214, the Optimist Club of Glen Park for her students participation in their respective Speech contests. Upon her retirement she devoted herself to her beloved granddaughters and her love of reading. Connie and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending winters in their home in Scottsdale, AZ. She was a founding member and Vice President of the Gary Players local community theater and a member of the Immanuel Presbyterian Church.