Constance "Connie" Haussman

Sept. 7, 1939 — July 12, 2021

CROWN POINT / WINFIELD — Constance "Connie" Haussman, age 81 of Crown Point/Winfield, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born September 7, 1939, in Gary to Adolph and Helen Kapsch. She attended Lew Wallace High School, graduating in 1957. On April 8, 1961, she married William Haussman, who preceded her in death. In 2000, she retired from Nipsco after 25 years of dedicated service. She was a member of New Horizons Singles and a volunteer for the Valparaiso YMCA. Connie loved to golf and ballroom dance, but her greatest joy was her family.

Connie is survived by daughter, Denise (Charles) Conlon of Valparaiso; sons: Douglas Haussman of Naples FL, Nicholas (Connie) Haussman of Cincinnati OH; grandchildren: Nicole (Paul) Simpson, Natalie (Joe Skaro) Conlon, Russel Haussman; sister, Patricia Druskovich; brother-in-law, Robert (Roseann) Haussman; sister-in-law, Marsha Haussman; sister-in-law, Christine (Doug) Pruitt, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Karen Brooker, and her sister-in-law Rosemary Jensen.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Symphony of Chesterton, Dunes Hospice, and special care givers Rita and Sylvia.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. Rev. Doug Mayer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in her memory. www.burnsfuneral.com