Constance (Demantes) Hamer

Oct. 11, 1948 - May 8, 2021

BEVERLY HILLS, FL/FORMERLY OF ST. JOHN, IN - Connie was born in East Chicago, IN and graduated from Washington High School. She earned her BS in education from Indiana Northwest University and completed 30 plus hours of advanced education.

Connie is survived by her husband, Thomas Hamer; stepchildren: Ted (Danijela) Hamer, Todd (Ami) Hamer, Steven Hamer and Lisa Hamer; granddaughter, Kiersten Clemens; sister, Marion (late Dr. John) Maniotes; brother, William (Linda) Demantes; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Della Demantes.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rte. 30 East of Cline Ave.), Schererville with Father Ted Poteras officiating at rest Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

Friends are invited to visit with Connie's family on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks required.

Connie was a teacher for the East Chicago School System for many years and retired as Dean of Student Affairs at Westside Jr. High School, East Chicago.

In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted to Sheltie Rescue 23163 S.R 37 North, Noblesville, IN 46060 (317)446-1617.