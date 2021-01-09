Constance Kay 'Connie' Pilz

May 3, 1942 — Jan. 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — My beautiful wife, Connie, passed from this earth to be with our Lord on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. I was by her side when the Lord took her. She now joyously rests in heaven in the company of the Lord, angels and the other saints.

She was born May 3, 1942, in Grand Rapids, MI. After graduation from high school in Albion, Michigan, she attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a degree in home economics. While at VU she happened to find me, also a student, and easily captured my heart. She married me in 1963, decided to live in Valparaiso, and we spent 57 years together. During her life, she was a loving and caring mother and she worked as an accounts clerk at Sears, Northern Indiana Bank and in the registrar's office at VU. She enjoyed summer trips to NW Michigan, various national parks and loved crafts such as jewelry making.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laban and Ethel (Behling) Esch; her brother, Richard Esch; and aunts and uncles. She is survived by me, her loving husband, David; her son, Stephen Pilz; son-in-law, Erich Yahner; sister in-law, Carolyn Esch; very special goddaughter, Debbie (Esch) Eckel; and many nieces and nephews.