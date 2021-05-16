Dec. 7, 1920 - May 3, 2021

LONGWOOD, FL - Constance M. (Puntillo) LaMantia, 100, of Longwood Florida, passed away on May 3, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends.

Connie, was born on December 7, 1920 to Antonino and Francesca Puntillo of East Chicago, Indiana. She was raised in East Chicago, Indiana and resided in Highland, Indiana and Monticello, Indiana. Connie was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and The Business College of Hammond, Indiana.

In 1950 she met her future husband, Frank and the two were deeply in love and inseparable from that point on. Connie and Frank were married for over 55 years and had four children as well as eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Connie, a woman of great faith and the heart of the LaMantia/Puntillo family was a fiercely dedicated mom to her children and possessed a true servant's heart as she faithfully cared for her immediate family, her many nieces, nephews and friends through good times and bad. Family first was a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank S. LaMantia; parents, Antonio and Francesca Puntillo; her sisters: Mary Sidor, Amelia Stahura and brother, Solomon Puntillo.