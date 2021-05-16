Dec. 7, 1920 - May 3, 2021
LONGWOOD, FL - Constance M. (Puntillo) LaMantia, 100, of Longwood Florida, passed away on May 3, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends.
Connie, was born on December 7, 1920 to Antonino and Francesca Puntillo of East Chicago, Indiana. She was raised in East Chicago, Indiana and resided in Highland, Indiana and Monticello, Indiana. Connie was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and The Business College of Hammond, Indiana.
In 1950 she met her future husband, Frank and the two were deeply in love and inseparable from that point on. Connie and Frank were married for over 55 years and had four children as well as eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Connie, a woman of great faith and the heart of the LaMantia/Puntillo family was a fiercely dedicated mom to her children and possessed a true servant's heart as she faithfully cared for her immediate family, her many nieces, nephews and friends through good times and bad. Family first was a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank S. LaMantia; parents, Antonio and Francesca Puntillo; her sisters: Mary Sidor, Amelia Stahura and brother, Solomon Puntillo.
She is survived by her children: Nancy and Patrick Abbott of Lake Mary, FL, Thomas and Kathy LaMantia of Wildwood, MO, Paul and Paula LaMantia of Aurora, OH and James and Dianna LaMantia of Riverside, IL. Eight grandchildren: Lisa (Abbott) McAlister, Laurie Abbott Valent, Christie Smith, Dominic, Gina, Sara, Francesca, and Frank LaMantia and brother- in- law, Tom Hagan of Rockford, IL. She also had two great grandchildren: Reed Smith and Greylin McAlister as well as many devoted nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Church – 3021 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN 46322. Visitation will begin at 9:45 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to the Share Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 or the charity of your choice.