EAST CHICAGO, IN - Constante Nunez, 89 of East Chicago, passed away suddenly in the care of his family at St Catherine Hospital on Friday, December 18, 2020. Constante is survived by his beloved wife,Cily of 62 years. Loving father of Anna Delia Nunez and Jose A. (Gloria) Nunez; cherished Grandfather of Jose Hommy Nunez, Angelica (Michael) Aponte, Valeria M. Degutis, Edwin, Maribel and Joel DeJesus and Pedro A. Torres; Great Grandfather of Dominic Aponte; Many loving family and friends throughout Puerto Rico and the Calumet Area.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Patrick Church, East Chicago withFather Carlos Sosa, A.I.C., officiating. At Rest, St John-St Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Monday Dec. 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Rosary service at 5:30 p.m. at the OLESKA-PATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. oleskapastrickfh.com Visitation at the church Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass. Facial masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and church.

Constante was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and wonderful friend. He was a longtime member of the Asociacion Benefica Hijos de Borinquen and St. Patrick's Church in East Chicago. He celebrated life everyday by sharing his love for music with others which brought so many of us together. If he was not playing music on the porch, he was working around the house, playing scratch off bingo cards, or reading. Constante had an excitement for life and the most contagious smile that will forever be missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Constante's name to St. Patrick Church.