Jan. 5, 1940 - March 2, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL - Constantine Foundos, age 81 of Portage, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1940 in Chicago, IL to George and Joan Foundos. Connie was employed for 50 plus years in the produce industry and retired after many years with Strack & Van Til. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marianne; son, William Constantine; his parents; and brother, George Foundos.

Constantine is survived by his pet, Charlie; loving sisters, MaryEllen (Richard) Furmanek, Katheryn (James) Giasafakis; cousin, George (Sally) Sotos; sisters-in-law: Sally Moredich, Eve Null; his children: Diana (Joe) Kurzinski, Nicholas (Nitsa) Foundos, Deena (Andrew) Stronczek, Doreen (David) Foley, Constantine (Connie Jo) Foundos; loving grandchildren: Angela (Wil) Vivo, Chris (Patty) Shomo, Michael (Jessica) Shomo, William (Brittany) Shomo, Nichole Foley, Dana (Jeremy) Smith, Andrea (Robert) Urycki, Meaghan (Tyler) Szczecina, and Matthew, Alec (Gardenia), and Dean Foundos; loving great grandchildren: Nitsa, Aleni, Anthony, Nina, Alyssa, Emma, Gabriel, Viviana, Jaxton, Giovanni, Charlotte, and Athena as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor James Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.