EAST CHICAGO, IN - Consuelo Santos, age 83, passed away early morning on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born to Benadino and Inocencia Ortiz on March 30, 1935 in Mexico. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Antonio E. Santos, Sr.; son, Antonio E. Santos, Jr. and grandson, Baby Angel Santos.
Consuelo is survived by her loving sons, Ruben (Graciela) Rodriguez, Robert Mario (Rita) Rodriguez, David (Teresa) Santos, Oscar (Mary) Santos, Miguel (Oralia) Santos; loving daughter, Elizabeth (Luis) Quinones; many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandson. Consuelo was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and child of God.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in the MAIN CHAPEL - RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Burial will be at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Chelo will be dearly missed by her loving, devoted family and precious friends. May God Grant Her Eternal Peace.