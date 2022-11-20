Cora Dixon

Cora is survived by her ten children: Linda, Barbara, Timothy, Ronald, Carolyn, Anthony, Philip, Catherine, Jacqueline and Joseph; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren many other loving family members and friends.

A funeral service for Cora will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with Deacon Richard Huber, officiating, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. (219) 942-2109 or online condolences can be shared with family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.