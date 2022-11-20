 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cora Dixon

  • 0
Cora Dixon

VALPARAISO, IN - Cora Dixon, age 94 passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Golden Living Center in Valparaiso.

Cora is survived by her ten children: Linda, Barbara, Timothy, Ronald, Carolyn, Anthony, Philip, Catherine, Jacqueline and Joseph; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren many other loving family members and friends.

A funeral service for Cora will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with Deacon Richard Huber, officiating, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. (219) 942-2109 or online condolences can be shared with family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts