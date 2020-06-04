CROWN POINT, IN — Cora Gonlag (nee Vermeulen) 88, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in South Holland, IL, on February 29, 1932. Cora is survived by: children, Mark Gonlag and Audrey (Carl) Persinger; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brian) Jonaitis, Jared Persinger, Caitlin (Joe) Sanchez, Alicia (Zach) Kekelik and Halie Gonlag; great-grandchildren, Laney, Lyla and Cade Jonaitis, Leo, Simon and Will Kekelik, and Clark Sanchez; and sister-in-law, Pearl Vermeulen. She was preceded in death by husband Herman Gonlag, and brother Dan Vermeulen.