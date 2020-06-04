Cora Gonlag (nee Vermeulen)
CROWN POINT, IN — Cora Gonlag (nee Vermeulen) 88, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in South Holland, IL, on February 29, 1932. Cora is survived by: children, Mark Gonlag and Audrey (Carl) Persinger; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brian) Jonaitis, Jared Persinger, Caitlin (Joe) Sanchez, Alicia (Zach) Kekelik and Halie Gonlag; great-grandchildren, Laney, Lyla and Cade Jonaitis, Leo, Simon and Will Kekelik, and Clark Sanchez; and sister-in-law, Pearl Vermeulen. She was preceded in death by husband Herman Gonlag, and brother Dan Vermeulen.
Cora worked at Root Lumber in Crown Point, IN. She was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crossword puzzles, and reading.
Private family service.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.