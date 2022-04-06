CROWN POINT, IN - Cora Mae James, 89 of Crown Point, IN formerly of Dyer, IN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Loving mother of Debbie James, Vicki James and Rebecca (Rovelli) Grib. Beloved Nana of Ryan (fiance Candice) James and Teodor Grib. Faithful grandpup, Carson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burnis in 1994.