 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cora Mae James

  • 0
Cora Mae James

CROWN POINT, IN - Cora Mae James, 89 of Crown Point, IN formerly of Dyer, IN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Loving mother of Debbie James, Vicki James and Rebecca (Rovelli) Grib. Beloved Nana of Ryan (fiance Candice) James and Teodor Grib. Faithful grandpup, Carson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burnis in 1994.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private.

Cora was a longtime member of the Dyer Baptist Church. Memorial contributions to the American Lung Assoc. or the American Diabetes Assoc. in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Suspected I-65 killer identified

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts