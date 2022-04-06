CROWN POINT, IN - Cora Mae James, 89 of Crown Point, IN formerly of Dyer, IN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Loving mother of Debbie James, Vicki James and Rebecca (Rovelli) Grib. Beloved Nana of Ryan (fiance Candice) James and Teodor Grib. Faithful grandpup, Carson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burnis in 1994.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private.
Cora was a longtime member of the Dyer Baptist Church. Memorial contributions to the American Lung Assoc. or the American Diabetes Assoc. in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net