Aug. 23, 1927 - Jan. 9, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Coralee Van Amstel, age 94, entered heaven to live eternally with her Lord and Savior on January 9, 2022. She was born August 23, 1927, to Marcelis and Gertrude Korsten. On October 5, 1945, she married Jerry Van Amstel. They had four children, John, Trudy, MariLou and Tom and raised their family in Highland, IN. Jerry preceded her in death in 1991

Coralee is survived by her children who will deeply miss her: Trudy and Bob Van Wieren and MariLou and Ken Van Der Wal; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren (one preceding her in death). She is also survived by her sister Martha (late Mart) Besteman; and brother-in-law John (late sister Dolly) Lagestee. She was preceded in death by her sons and daughters-in-law: John and Shelley Van Amstel and Tom and MaryAnn Van Amstel; sister Marcella (late Jerry) Menkveld; sister and brother-in-law George and Grace Vander Meer.

Visitation will be at New Life CRC, 3010 Ridge Rd., Highland, IN on Friday, January 14, 2022 at noon with the funeral service immediately following at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Bill Sytsma officiating. Burial at Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Elim Christian Services (elimcs.org).

