Sept. 3, 1927- Jan. 15, 2022

SCHERERVILLE- Cordie E. Towne, age 94 of Schererville, Indiana entered into the gates of heaven on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She is survived by her sons: Jim (Donna) and Jeff (Bonnie); grandchildren: Michelle (Nick) Pallotti, Jason (Stefanie) Towne and several great-grandchildren and great, great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Cheek along with many family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Towne, her parents, James and Mossie Cheek; sisters: Doxie Cechovic, Lucy Cheek; three brothers: Emil Cheek, Lonnie (Nancy) Cheek and Bonnie (Laverne) Cheek; two grandchildren, Jeremy Towne and Joshua Towne.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation at 9:30 a.m. and a celebration service will be held at 11:30 a.m. directly at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, Indiana. Her nephew, Pastor Chris Zart will be officiating along with Pastor Orlando Soler from her home Church, Life Point Church (formerly Hessville Assembly of God). Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, Indiana.