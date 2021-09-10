Corie Lynn Chaja ( Saffer)

Aug. 11, 1960 - Sep. 1, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Corie Lynn Chaja, age 61 of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Corie was born on August 11, 1960 in Phoenix, AZ. She attended Portage schools and graduated from Alhambra High School in Phoenix, class of 1979.

In 1978, she met Paul Chaja, and they were married on September 28, 1985.

She is survived by Paul, her husband of 35 years; beloved son Nicholas; sisters: Kimberly (Scott) Hagan and April (Russell) Chaja, all of Portage. Special Aunt Diana Kwaad of Phoenix; special friends: Doreen, Ron, Sherry, Amanda, Jim, Rick, and many others that she loved to chat and laugh with. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Corie had a long career in banking , automobile dealerships, and credit unions.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Shaffer and Phyllis Owen.

Corie lived for her family. She loved to laugh. She loved her friends. She had a heart of gold. Corie would donate to the lunch fund of a local elementary school, and the family would encourage everyone to do the same to an elementary school lunch fund of their choice.

Per Corie's wishes, there were no services or visitation. Cremation services were entrusted to Edmunds and Evans, Portage.