March 29, 1938 - Dec. 14, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Cornelia Ann Benda, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born March 29, 1938 in Turda, Romania to Frank and Louise (Zigmond) Gernat.

Connie was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Valparaiso, and a past member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Crown Point for more than 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, and always kept her faith in the forefront of her heart and mind. Connie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many.

On November 9, 1957 in Chicago, Connie married Nicholas J. Benda who survives; along with their daughter, Lisa (Daniel) Rettig; granddaughters: Elizabeth (Ryan Wingard) and Nina (Chet Coleman); brother, Joseph (Sherry) Gernat; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4:00–7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with Wake Service at 4:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division, Valparaiso. Burial of cremated remains will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.