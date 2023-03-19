DEMOTTE, IN - Cornelius Grimes House, Jr. was born on May 24, 1929, and died March 16, 2023, just a couple of months shy of his 94th birthday. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones, and is survived by his daughter Rebecca (James) Stankowski, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Luetta Richardson House, his parents Neal and Evelyn House, and brothers Kenneth House and David House.

A gifted teacher, Cornelius touched the lives of literally thousands of students over the years in his German and English classes. After a stint in the Army, he pursued his master's degree at Indiana University in Bloomington, where he met his wife Luetta in 1956. During the early years of their marriage they often worked at the same university, where Cornelius taught German and Luetta was a departmental secretary. He continued teaching at both the high school and college levels for most of his life, finally retiring at the age of 84. He truly loved his students; one of his greatest pleasures was encountering them, all grown up, in their professional lives as dentists, bankers, office managers ... and, yes, teachers. He was even able to continue his educational activities into his 90s, when he shared his great love for German and Italian opera in a presentation to his Oak Grove family when he was 92.