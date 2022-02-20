LANSING, IL - Cornelius J. Bakker, 99 years old, of Lansing, Illinois, passed away on February 12, 2022.

He served in the Army during World War II from 1943-1945 as a translator.

He married Anna Marie (nee Hoisington) on September 25, 1948 and remained married for 73 years until his passing.

He worked at Acme Steel in Riverdale for 40 years as a supervisor.

Preceded in death by parents: Hendrik and Wejpke; brothers: John and Henry; sister Sophia Garren.

Survived by beloved wife Anna Marie; three sons: Jeff (Nancy) of Hobart, Indiana; Todd of Glenwood; and Neil of Lansing, Illinois; three grandchildren: Bryan of Illinois; Brent (Carolyn) of Valparaiso, Indiana; and Liz (Joe) Hopkins of Woodland Hills, California; and six great-grandchildren: Benjamin Bakker, Isla Bakker, Eleanor Hopkins, Emelia Hopkins, Harrison Bakker, and Madeline Hopkins.

Private burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.

