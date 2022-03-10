HIGHLAND, IN - Cornelius J. Eriks, 92, of Highland, IN, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. He is survived by children: Dale (Judy) Eriks, Gail (Dave) Van Kuiken, and Kay (Steve) Staal; six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters: Ruth de Haan, Laura Reiley, and Annette Stein; brother-in-law Claude Blom, and sister-in-law Jan Eriks. He was preceded in death by wife of 67 years Ruth (VanderWoude) Eriks.

Cornelius was a long time member of the Highland Fire Department. He served as an elder and deacon at First Christian Reformed Church of Highland. He was also a member of Faith Church Highland.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 12, 2022, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Highland Christian School.

