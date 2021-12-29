 Skip to main content
Corrine Eley (nee Scheffki)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Corrine Eley (nee Scheffki), age 98, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away December 23, 2021. She is survived by her loving daughter Barbara (Frank Erfurth) Riordan; adored grandchildren: Brian (Desire) and Bradley Riordan, Jamie (Timothy) Wiatrowski, Amanda (Erick) Decker; cherished great-grandchildren: Corey (Hannah) Riordan, Brittney (Cameron) Cunningham, Jacob Riordan, Kelle Riordan, Lauren Riordan, Aria Wiatrowski, Drake Wiatrowski, Peyton Decker, Mason Decker; precious great great-grandchild Amelia Cunningham; dear daughter-in-law Claudette Eley; numerous special nieces and nephews. Corrine was preceded in death by her husband Earl Eley, son Gerald Eley and brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 8:45 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Corrine was a lifelong parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Tradition Hospice in her honor are appreciated.

For service information please call (708)862-4480 or visit Castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

