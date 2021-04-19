October 10, 1951 - April 17, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Craig Douglas "Redbone, Hogman, Scub" Chenhall, 69 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was born October 10, 1951 in Terre Haute, IN to Robert and Doris (Snodgrass) Chenhall. Robert and Doris moved the family to Defiance, OH and that is where Craig was raised, graduating in 1969 from Defiance High School. After high school he attended Heidelberg University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Communications/English. Starting in high school and through college, "Hogman" was the lead singer for the Hogsley Blackwell Band, displaying his love for music and drama. Craig was a football fan; his passion was for the Denver Broncos and anyone that defeated Green Bay. He enjoyed playing golf and playing disc golf with his friend, Andy, rain, snow, or sunshine. Craig enjoyed attending concerts and traveling around the world. "Scuba" worked for the UAW Local 1066 at U.S. Steel, just retiring April 4th. He was a member of the Southlake Church of the Nazarene, Crown Point, Valparaiso YMCA, and the American Legion Post 94, Valparaiso.
On April 20, 2003, Craig married Laurel Rosenbaum-Raczkowski who survives along with his mother, Doris Chenhall; sons: Daniel Chenhall and Spencer Chenhall; step-son, Robert Planer; grandchildren: Joseph Planer, Katie (Planer) Enos, and Meagan Planer; six great grandchildren; and brothers: Mark (Heidi) Chenhall and Brent Chenhall. He was preceded in death by his father and a great grandson.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service on Saturday at 11:00 AM. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southlake Church of the Nazarene.